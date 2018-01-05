Indian Lake school board reorganizes, approves levy renewal ballot issue

A new board member and a longtime member were sworn and a levy renewal request was approved for the May ballot during the Thursday evening reorganizational meeting of the Indian Lake Local School District Board of Education.

Scott Staley, who won a seat on the board as a write-in candidate in November, took his first oath of office while incumbent Kim Boswell was sworn in for another four-year term.

Gabe Wickline was elected to a second consecutive year as president of the board and Chad Ross was elected vicepresident.

The levy issue is a renewal of the district’s current five-year levy that generates almost $2.9 million annually for district operations. It was last passed in 2014, which expires at the end of 2019. The new levy would be in effect from 2020 through 2024.

