City reminds property owners, businesses to clear walks

Bellefontaine’s Code Enforcement Officer Wes Dodds has issued a reminder to city residents and property owners that city laws require sidewalks should be kept clear of snow and ice.

Clearing should occur as soon as conditions permit after a snow or winter storm event.

Dodds notes that clearing sidewalks helps make it possible for pedestrians to traverse the city and patronize businesses.

Anyone with questions regarding the city ordinances can reach Dodds at 651-6049 or by email at swdodds@ci.bellefontaine.oh.us.