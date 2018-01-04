Fanfare surrounds Logan County’s 1st arrival of 2018

Toward the end of December, expectant mother Terin LeVan of Lewistown thought her baby’s upcoming birth day likely would be particularly noteworthy, as her doctor predicted she might have the child on Christmas Day, a little ahead of her Jan. 7 due date.

Logan County’s first baby of the New Year, Jayce Nelson Lee Beckham, is the center of attention Wednesday between his parents, Terin LeVan and Jonathon “Jon” LeVan at Mary Rutan Hospital’s Family Birth Center following his birth Tuesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“At my doctor’s appointment right before Christmas, I was 4 centimeters dilated; I’d felt so ready to have this baby for a few weeks at that point,” she said. “But our little guy had some other plans and he held on for over another week.”

The arrival of LeVan and Jonathon “Jon” Beckman’s 6-pound 2.6-ounce son, Jayce Nelson Lee Beckman, at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Rutan Hospital was still cause for fanfare, as the 19-inch-long newborn was Logan County’s first baby of the New Year.

“It was amazing to finally meet him; he is so perfect,” said first-time father Beckman. “There were definitely some tears.”

