Serna trial set for April

Ely Serna’s request to return his attempted murder case to juvenile court was rejected Wednesday as Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio noted he does not have jurisdiction to make such a decision.

Accused school shooter Ely Serna,18, enters the Champaign County Common Pleas Court prior to Wednesday’s hearings. (COX NEWS MEDIA | JEFFREY A. GUERINI)

Serna, now 18, continues to face 13 felony charges as an adult for a Jan. 20 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

He was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was bound over to common pleas court.

Serna has been charged with two counts of attempted murder; three counts of felonious assault; six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school; and single counts of inducing panic and illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school.

Each of the attempted murder and felonious assault counts specify a gun was used in the commission of the crime.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges.

Judge Selvaggio also rescheduled a hearing on defense attorney Dennis Lieberman’s motion to throw out Serna’s statement to officers as a report from a psychologist was not ready 30 days prior to Wednesday.

Lieberman explained the psychologist suffered recent heart issues and now faces surgery for a pacemaker.

The report is now done and in the hands of Lieberman and Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi.

Arguments on the motion will now be heard Feb. 13.

Both attorneys said if the court rules in favor of the motion to suppress Serna’s confession, it will not kill the case.

Judge Selvaggio then set the trial to start April 10 and to last two weeks.

