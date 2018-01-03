FRIGID DAYS

ABOVE: Bellefontaine postal carrier Jennifer Bach makes her way through the snow and single-digit temperatures Tuesday afternoon to deliver mail along her route on Washington Avenue. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHO PHOTO: The sign in front of the Logan County Health District reads 4 degrees at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday. Near record lows are being forecast for the remainder of the week with slightly warmer temperatures for the remainder of the week. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)