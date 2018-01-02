Courthouse construction, new commissioner top county news

The shadow of the Logan County Courthouse loomed large over county business as the five-year anniversary of the storm that damaged the tower came and went with no clear end to the project in sight.

Continued construction on the Logan County Courthouse and the swearing in of new Commissioner Joe Antram, below, by fellow Commissioner John Bayliss, right, were among the top items of business in a busy year for Logan County Commissioners. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

But the courthouse restoration project, which is now nearing the $12 million mark, was not the only item of significance in the front of the Logan County Commissioners in 2017.

This year also saw two commissioners announce their resignations — Dustin Wickersham at the end of 2018 and Tony Core gave two weeks’ notice in September. Both said they were leaving the office for personal reasons and to pursue careers in the private sector.

In November, Joe Antram was appointed by the Logan County Central Committee to replace Core amid a field of prospective candidates that at one point numbered 15 interested individuals.

There were also contract negotiations with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the formation of a new port authority that raised concern in the economic development community and a lawsuit against distributors of prescription opioids among some areas of the county’s business.

Commissioners capped the year with the release of an annual budget that provides $1 million increase to sheriff’s office funding and additional hours throughout county offices.

But the thread throughout the year was the courthouse.

