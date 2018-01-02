KNOCK OUT NEW YEAR

Local youths and families rang in 2018 on Sunday during the annual community New Year’s celebration hosted by Logan County Family Court and Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts. The event drew 90 people for food and festivities, including a fishing game with CORE volunteers Grant and Cheryl Varian (pictured in Tuesday's Examiner), a Knock Out door prize game with Brandon Stockton of Family Court (also in Tuesday's Examiner) and the blasting of horns, hugs and kisses at midnight (above). (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)