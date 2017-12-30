Electrical fire damages Russells Point tavern

An attic fire that broke out Friday evening will likely cause the temporary closure of a Russells Point bar and grill, Indian Joint Fire Chief Mark Gibson reports.

Firefighters with the Indian Joint Fire District work outside The Landing Tavern, 235 E. Main St., Russells Point, on Friday evening. (PHOTO | HARROD STILES VIA FACEBOOK)

Firefighters were called to The Landing Tavern, 235 E. Main St., at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of smoke in the attic. Crews were able to get into the building and remove sections of the ceiling above the main seating area and quickly contain the damage, the chief said.

The fire appeared to be elctrical in nature and damage, which was primarily confined to the attic, was estimated at about $10,000. The business is owned by Sheldon Lahr.

“I’m sure they will have to close for renovation due to the fire,” the chief said. “We had to pull the ceiling in the front entrance and bar area.”

