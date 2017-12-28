Spillway reconstruction now 85 percent complete

Reconstruction and repair of the Indian Lake spillway along State Route 366 is now about 85 percent complete, according to engineers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Work began to tear out the Indian Lake spillway in February and crews began replacing the former structure with a new labyrinth style spillway later in the year. The $7.6 million project is now about 85 percent complete, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES, NATE SMITH)

“Workers have nearly completed installation of the embankment berm and spillway cutoff wall sheets along the eastern portion of the spillway,” reads a Dec. 21 ODNR project update.

“The base of the spillway concrete pour is half completed. Winter concrete work will be completed in mid-winter. Forms were being placed in the days leading up to the holidays in preparation for constructing the new labyrinth spillway columns.”

Work began early this year on the $7.6 million project to remake the spillway into a labyrinth design to help control lake overflow.

