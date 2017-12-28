Annual New Year event planned

Members of the local recovery community will ring in the New Year with a safe and sober celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.

The free event is open to anyone looking for a family-friendly environment to celebrate the New Year. There will be food, games and activities for children, bingo and door prizes. There will also be a sober support meeting from 9 to 10 p.m.

The third annual event is sponsored by the Logan County Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts and Logan County Family Court with support from Logan County United Way.

