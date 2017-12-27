Commissioners pass $18.2M annual budget

Spending package includes $1M extra for sheriff’s office; hour increases at county offices

BY REUBEN MEES and JOEL E. MAST, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

Logan County Commissioners approved an $18.2 million annual budget Tuesday that includes more than $1 million extra for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and across-the-board increases for additional hours at county offices.

“Our office is presenting a cautiously optimistic general fund budget, which includes increases for most general fund offices and departments,” the commissioners wrote in a joint statement.

“The largest increase is in the sheriff’s office, which will see an increase for pay raises for current staff and increased funding for additional staff. Other changes within the appropriations include adding additional hours for several county offices, increased funding for the board of elections for two countywide elections in 2018 and purchasing new accounting software for the auditor’s office.”

The commissioners believe this is the first time since the late 1990s they have been able to fund a major increase in the budget, Commissioner John Bayliss said.

“We’ve made substantial strides in meeting the requests of our various officials, but we have to work within the estimates of the actual revenue we receive and we hope to move forward without any increases in taxes to residents.”

Curious about the numbers? Download the entire budget resolution by clicking here.