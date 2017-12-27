An election for the books

Write-ins make for unusual local election

Although the 2017 election cycle looked as if it would be a routine year to name local officials, the November election turned out to be one of the most unusual in local history.

The majority of the issues arose after candidates in races for township trustees, city and village city councils and school boards failed to fill out nominating petitions correctly, leading to an unprecedented number of write-in candidates.

“The election itself went very well and the new epollbooks were fabulous,” Logan County Board of Elections Co-Director Kandie Horton said. “As far as the write-ins, we didn’t have any issues the night of the election, but it was the greatest number in Logan County history.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.



Logan County Election Board staff members Terri Schneider, left, and Rhonda Hance keep track of votes as they are returned on election night, Nov. 7. This year’s election — what was expected to be a routine slate of local candidates — included a record number of write-in candidates after numerous individuals improperly filled out petitions to run on the ballot. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

More 2017 TOP STORIES in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!