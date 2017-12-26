Foundation covers cost of third AutoPulse unit

Grants could be on the way to help other squads in the coming years

Tammy Allison, left, who heads up the Mary Rutan Foundation, presented a mock check Friday to the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department to cover the $14,200 cost of an AutoPulse system. With Allison, are, from left, Service-Safety Director James Holycross, Chief Andy Fissel, Mayor Ben Stahler, Jan Crissman, Ken Crissman and Firefighter Dave Crissman, who was revived by an AutoPlus after a cardiac event earlier this year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Four months ago, Bellefontaine had just one AutoPulse Resuscitation System for one of its three squads, presenting a logistical nightmare if that squad was deployed on a run and a cardiac event call came in.

And that’s what happened Sept. 26 when Bellefontaine Firefighter/Paramedic Dave Crissman was stricken in his home.

Fortunately, the AutoPulse-equipped squad was close by and Crissman’s fellow paramedics were able to revive the 55-year-old using the device.

He was on hand Friday along with his parents Jan and Ken Crissman when Mary Rutan Foundation’s Tammy Allison presented a $14,200 check to cover the cost for an AutoPlus system. Now, each of the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department squads has an AutoPlus on board.

“We know it has saved lives here, including one of our own,”Allison said, referring to Crissman. “And with 10 percent of the department’s runs outside its district, we know this donation could benefit many in our community.”

