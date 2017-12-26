MUNICIPAL OATHS

ABOVE: Members of the Bellefontaine City Council took oaths last week to start their new terms Jan. 1. From left, are Zeb Wagner, First Ward; Kyle Springs, At- Large; Mick Lile, Fourth Ward; Peter Desomma, Third Ward; David Henry, president; Allen Hadley, At-Large; Deb Baker; At-Large; and Diane Hager, Second Ward. Mayor Ben Stahler officiated the ceremony. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine Municipal Court Judge Ann Beck takes an oath of office Tuesday before presiding Judge Mark S. O’Connor. She will start her second six-year term on the bench at the start of the new year. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)