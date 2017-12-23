Holiday horns
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Students with Benjamin Logan High School’s choir and band programs toured downtown Bellefontaine on Friday offering Christmas carols at local businesses, including the Bellefontaine Examiner office. The last day before Christmas break at Ben Logan was make-up exam day and the students who participated had already finished their tests. They were planning to enjoy a pizza party at Six Hundred Downtown after their carols. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)