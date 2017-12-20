Outgoing Riverside board members honored

Three outgoing Riverside Board of Education members, each of whom has served eight years in the position, were honored at the Tuesday evening board meeting by their fellow members and the school administration.

Outgoing Riverside Board of Education members, from the left, Brian Wright, Greg Krisher and Don Klingler were honored with a reception following the Tuesday evening board meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Don Klingler, Greg Krisher and Brian Wright each was presented with engraved clocks by Superintendent Scott Mann, who said the trio played a large role in helping to turn around the school’s former financial crisis to the favorable conditions that exist today, where Riverside recently has been able to reduce the district’s income tax levy for community members.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate what we’ve been through,” the superintendent said. “We had to talk about borrowing money when I first started in this position. You each have been a big part in getting our finances on a good, solid footing and have brought an expertise to the position.”

Fellow member Robert Bender, who will remain on the board along with President Dr. Bradley Adams, said he was elected to the board shortly after the three departing members.

“I came in here fired up, knowing that things needed to change with the school’s finances,” he said. “Then I realized you all were already on the right path. You three really led the way. While sometimes we don’t agree on everything, we’ve had some great discussions and I’ve enjoyed working with each you.”

Bender also noted that the board and district’s work to implement the House Bill 264 project in recent years has resulted in tremendous energy savings. Former electric bills before the H.B. 264 project were in the range of $20,000 per month, and now have been reduced to electric bills of approximately $6,000 a month, he said.

In some of his reflective remarks at the end of the meeting, Klingler related that he wanted to work in the position starting back in 2009 because “I knew that we could be better.

“I’m proud of the good administrative team we have today. I feel like we’re leaving the district in good hands.

