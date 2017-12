Volunteers from Honda helped pack more than 650 Christmas food boxes Monday at Our Daily Bread. The boxes, filled with an estimated $75 of nonperishable goods, were handed out today to benefit an estimated 1,800 local residents. Thursday, more than 800 children will receive gifts of toys. Our Daily Bread has spearheaded the local giving effort since 1980. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)