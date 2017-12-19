Student Success Center stories shared

Some life-changing opportunities have been offered to pupils enrolled in Bellefontaine High School’s new Success Center in its first few months of existence through targeted intervention to participants who previously were falling behind and at risk of not graduating, leaders of the program shared Monday evening at the Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education meeting.

Success Center coordinator Molli Jackson and teacher Jean Minnick said the program currently serves between 90 to 100 students in a variety of ways, including some that spend the day in the center and others who still attend their regular classrooms.

Through special intervention and work of both the staff and students, the GPAs of pupils enrolled in the center have been boosted by 1.3 points on average so far this year.

The staff members introduced two students who are examples of some of the tremendous growth and potential they have observed in their student participants.

Senior William Ginn said earlier in high school, he struggled in many of his classes, especially in English, and didn’t take school very seriously. However, more recently, he decided that he wanted to turn his grades around and enter the military after high school, but he wasn’t sure how to accomplish that task.

After entering the Success Center this fall, he has caught up on his course requirements and even passed his English classes. As of last week, William completed enough credits to graduate high school.

“I failed every English class before, and I never thought I could do all of this before meeting Ms. Jackson and Ms. Minnick,” he said. “I’ve now enlisted in the U.S. Army and will join in June. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me.”

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!