Purchase of new school buses approved

Personnel in the Indian Lake transportation department is adept at extending the life of the school bus fleet, Superintendent Rob Underwood said Monday, and the district has just bolstered its roster.

Purchase of two full-size, 78-passenger school buses was approved Monday in a regular school board meeting at a cost of $85,662 each.

Mr. Underwood said recently that an engine was refurbished for another school bus at a cost of approximately $16,000, and that workers in the Indian Lake transportation garage executed the installation of that refurbished engine in-house at a savings of about $7,000 to the district.

“Labor cost to re-install that engine is estimated at $7,000, and the transportation garage had that bus back on the road in six days,” the superintendent said.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!