Antram kicks off commissioner campaign, discusses county budget

With a month under his belt as the Republican appointee to the Logan County Board of Commissioners, Joe Antram officially kicked off his campaign Monday to keep his seat.

Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram, right, speaks to guests at a Monday event to kick off his campaign to seek election to the post he was appointed to in November after former commissioner Tony Core resigned. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Although he had previously circulated a petition to seek a commissioner seat in the May primary, he is required to fill out a new one since the seat he is seeking to fill is a different one than he originally intended.

“I already had mine ready to run for Dustin Wickersham’s seat when Tony Core announced he was resigning,” Antram said. The Republican Party Central Committee selected him from an original field of 15 applicants as the temporary appointee to fill Core’s seat in mid-November.

Both seats must be filled during the 2018 election cycle, but candidates must declare which seat they intend to seek. Antram will run for the remaining two years of the unexpired term he was appointed to fill instead of the full four-year term being vacated by Wickersham, who announced earlier this year he will not seek re-election.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!