Living organ donation went well for local families

To look at Angel Payne, it would be hard to imagine she underwent a voluntary operation a little more than a month ago so that 25 percent of her liver could be transplanted into a critically ill 2-year-old girl.

Angel Payne holds Adaline Karg, the recipient of a liver transplant that took place Oct. 31. Both the donor and the recipient are recovering from the successful procedure. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

She admits to tiring easily but she is able to get around well and is back to work as coordinator of the Logan County Solid Waste District.

Thursday, she recounted the process of becoming a living organ donor to members of the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club.

“In the beginning, I was scared to death,” she said. “I wondered if I was asking too much of my family and coworkers.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!