Outfitting the ‘Pride of the Tribe’

Campaign under way to replace 19-year-old marching band uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Bellefontaine High School’s “Pride of the Tribe” Marching Band have helped the group shine at nearly 210 football games, along with parades and approximately 80 competitions, including a number of appearances at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band finals.

However, the current uniforms are now 19 years old, and a campaign conducted by the Bellefontaine Music Parents organization is currently under way to help outfit band members with all new uniforms beginning with the fall 2018 season.

To that end, the non-profit organization is asking for donations from area businesses, individuals and other area groups to raise the total anticipated cost of $60,000 for the 120 uniforms.

“The average life of a uniform is 10 years, and with diligent care, the marching band has nearly doubled that life,” BHS marching band director Jeremy Karg said. “While the uniforms look fine from a distance, they are rapidly deteriorating and need to be replaced.

“We are turning to our friends, neighbors, alumni and community to help us replace our 19-year-old uniforms. With the costs associated with being in band, our parents simple do not have the funds to front a new uniform for the Pride of the Tribe.”

