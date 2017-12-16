support groups

• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday, First United Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, use rear entrance; noon Monday, First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine; noon Saturday, Greater Christ Temple Church, 616 W. Chillicothe Ave.; 6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Recovery Zone, 440 S. St. Paris St.; 8 p.m. Friday, West Liberty Presbyterian Church, 215 W. Columbus St. West Lbierty; 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Galilee Lutheran Church, 301 Lincoln Blvd., Russells Point; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Outreach Center, 124 Burkhart Ave., Russells Point. • Al-Anon — meetings 7 p.m. every Thursday, First United Presbyterian Church, Bellefontaine; use rear entrance. • Breastfeeding support — 1 to 2 p.m. second Monday of each month, Logan County Health District, 310 S. Main St., Bellefontaine; geared for both pregnant women and for women who are currently breastfeeding; sessions begin with short educational piece, mostly involve group discussions, sharing stories; contact: group leader Amber Brown at 599-3345 or visit Facebook page by searching “Logan County Breastfeeding Peer Helper.” • Celiac disease — 6:30 p.m. second Monday, Crossroads Business Center, 21 Hunter Place; those diagnosed with celiac disease and their families and other members of the public are invited to attend; RSVP to Amy Jones at 651-6428 or visit www.logancountyceliac.org. • Caregivers — 2 to 3 p.m. third Monday, Chapel at Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty, contact Jeff Vernon at 465-5065 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• GriefShare — 13-week seminar and support group to help rebuild life after losing a loved one 10 a.m. Mondays, or 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 21 through Nov. 14, West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 Newell St., West Liberty, (937) 441-3592; $5 registration fee..

• Grief support — 7 p.m. first Mondays, Byhalia Evangelical Friends Church, 31654 State Route 31, led by Pastor Jim Gardner; call (937) 982-3561.

• Mended Hearts — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Christmas party, Mary Rutan Hospital conference room; $5 gift exchange item; men take man’s gift; women take woman’s gift; contact Louise Norris at (937) 935-1746 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with reservtions by Dec. 11; national non-profit support organization for those of any age with heart problems or heart disease, their family members, caregivers; contact: chapter president Bob Detrick, 292-7678, or assistant regional director G. Bruce Norris, 935-1747, or visit www.mendedhearts.org.

• Narcotics Anonymous — 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St.; noon Wednesday and Thursday, First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine.

• Overeaters Anonymous — 10 a.m. Monday, Hillcrest Baptist Church, use rear entrance; fellowship of men and women who desire to stop eating compulsively, open to anyone in the community; no dues or fees are required of group members; contact: 592-9007.

• Survivors of Suicide — 6:30 to 8 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties, 123 N. Detroit St., West Liberty; call 465-1045 for more information.

• Traumatic Brain Injury — Fourth Monday of each month, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.; no December meeting; contact: 593-1236, for weather cancellations, call the hospital, 592-4015.