DELIVERING THE GOODS

AGC Automotive Americas associates Ally Svihl and Larry Cooper, above, and Amy Kesecker, pictured in Friday's Examiner, carry toys and food into the basement storage area of Lutheran Community Services on Wednesday afternoon. AGC employees donated more than 200 toys and 400 non-perishable food items for the charity’s annual Christmas distribution. LCS employees and volunteers will sort the food items Monday for distribution to pre-approved families on Tuesday followed by toy sorting on Wednesday and distribution on Thursday. This is the second year that AGC has donated to the cause. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)