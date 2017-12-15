FFA Chapter named top 10 in nation in 2 divisions

Ridgemont Board of Education members recognized the district’s FFA Chapter and its members during their Thursday evening meeting for again achieving high accolades at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, both for the entire chapter and on the individual level.

Ridgemont FFA was named a top 10 Premier Chapter in the nation in two different divisions — Growing Leaders and Building Communities.

In addition, National Proficiency Finalists, who are among the top four in the U.S., inclued Ridgemont students Nole Gerfen in Diversified Agriculture, Nathan Stacklin in Diversified Horticulture and Keaton Fout in Forage Production.

Officials note this is the third year in a row that Nole has won the FFA Proficiency Award in Diversified Agriculture.

The board also recognized FFA adviser and agriculture educator Stephanie Jolliff for her recent honors, including the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award from the National Association of Agricultural Educators, along with the National Carl Perkins Community Service Award from the Association for Career and Technical Education, which was previously featured in the Examiner.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!