Putt, putt, play

City gets new golf-centric entertainment option

Eric and Samantha Watkins, owners of the new Putt & Play Golf Center at 209 W. Columbus Ave., and their daughters, Kayla, Nichole and Haley, pose for a photo on the miniature golf course Wednesday afternoon. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

A new downtown business is angling to serve both serious golfers needing a place to play on a rainy day and recreation seekers looking for a leisurely way to while away an hour.

With a colorful miniature golf course that features a railroad theme drawing on Bellefontaine’s historic past as a central part of the concept, the Putt & Play Golf Center, which opened in late November at 209 W. Columbus Ave., is more than just putt-putt, owners Eric and Samantha Watkins say.

Two golfing simulators in the back of the business make it a draw for serious golfers who want to get in some practice or enjoy the sport even when a foot or two of snow cover the ground.

“If it’s too hot or too cold or too wet to play outside, we have an alternative where it’s nice and comfortable inside,” Mr. Watkins said. He was inspired by trips the family would take to help their daughters improve their game.

“We would travel as a family to Findlay or Columbus to play on simulators there during the winters. We always thought it would be nice if we had something like that close that we could use more often. We also thought other people might like to use it, too.”