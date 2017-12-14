Motorist charged in fatal crash

A motorist who allegedly disregarded a stop sign and hit a passing motorcyclist was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, in Logan County grand jury indictments handed up this week.

According to troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, William T. Dotson, 21, of 868 E. Sandusky Ave., Apt. 226, was westbound County Road 2 around 11:40 a.m. Sept. 30 and failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 292.

His sport utility vehicle hit a southbound motorcycle operated by Raymond A. Bruhnsen, 64, of Raymond.

Bruhnsen was fatally injured and died at the scene.

Dotson’s SUV traveled into a ditch and overturned. He sustained minor injuries while his passengers were not injured.

Read complete GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!