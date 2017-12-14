United Way funding available via Youth Allocations project

Grant applications accepted through Jan. 9

Local high school students on United Way’s Youth Allocations Committee recently staffed one of the Second Harvest Food Bank’s mobile food pantry distributions. The two dozen pupils in this organization are currently accepting grant applications from area organizations and then will be allocating up to $20,000 in grant funds. (PHOTO | UNITED WAY OF LOGAN COUNTY)

Grant funding totaling up to $20,000 is available to area organizations that provide services to Logan County youths through the United Way’s unique Youth Allocations program.

Applications are available by contacting the United Way office (937) 592-2886 or visiting www.uwlogan.org, and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Requests for funding will be considered for programs that serve Logan County youths under age 18 in one or more of the following areas:

• Treatment or prevention of drugs and substance abuse;

• Safe after-school and summer activities and communities; and/or

• Mental health.

“We felt that these issues are all connected and they are all very important to our community,” said Terrin Bok, a senior from Indian Lake High School serving on United Way’s Youth Allocations Committee.

“We also know that having a safe community after school can help resolve drug and mental health issues that some kids have,” said Daniel Wilt, a senior from Calvary Christian High School. “The amazing potential that safe communities after school can have is really what excites us about our committee because we can see that a little money can go a long way in those types of communities.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!