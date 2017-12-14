HVAC, electrician classes returning to main campus

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is poised to return to educating electricians and heating and cooling technicians on the main campus.

In a regular meeting Wednesday, board members approved Michael Hyder for a one-year limited teacher’s contract as an HVAC-E instructor.

Return of these class offerings is market-driven, Hi-Point administrators said. A shortage of qualified applicants in the existing job market has prompted Hi-Point to reintroduce the courses on main campus.

Industry and business leaders have assisted in creating the curriculum, according to discussion during the meeting.

Also approved Wednesday was the final resolution necessary for the district to place a .6-mill levy on the May ballot.

That Hi-Point intended to proceed with the permanent improvement levy was first reported in the Nov. 16 edition of the Examiner.

The levy itself would cost a $100,000 property about $22 per year, generating about $2 million annually for the district.

