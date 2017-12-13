COMMUNITY CAROLS

The Zanesfield Chamber of Commerce spread Christmas cheer door-to-door singing carols throughout Zanesfield on Tuesday evening. The whole group, which also included village residents, members of the Petanque Club and a group of Bellefontaine High School French students, would sing one carol in English, followed by a French carol by the students before parting with We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Donations raised during the night of caroling will help a family in need after the holidays, Mayor-elect Bo Johns reported. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)