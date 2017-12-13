Brass band preview offered to BHS students

Dublin Silver Band takes Holland Theatre stage Sunday

Dublin Silver Band member Dr. Patrick Herak, left, shows Bellefontaine High School band member and French horn player Ben Parsons some playing tips while fellow student and trombonist Riley Suman takes notes Tuesday during a session at the high school. Ben and Riley are part of a handful of BHS students who will be joining the Dublin Silver Band’s performance at the Holland Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Dr. Patrick Herak, a member of the 32-member British brass band the Dublin Silver Band based in Dublin, Ohio, was visiting the school prior to the group’s local holiday-themed performance, slated for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Theatre.

He invited students and their families to the show.

Holland Theater Director Chris Westhoff said tickets are available for $5 each for pupils 17 and younger through the 5 Spot for Youth program, made possible through a partnership with LoCo Art and the Schumacher Group, as previously reported in the Examiner.

“When I was your age, I was playing a lot of music, and going to great shows like this changed my life and really opened my eyes,” Westhoff said. “One of our goals is having more young people attend shows at the Holland.”

