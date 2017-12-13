INDIAN LAKE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Tuesday evening at Fion Wine Room, 7468 State Route 117, Huntsville, included installation of new officers and board members and presentation of awards: ABOVE: Bud Christman of Bud’s Marine was joined by his family as he received the Citizen of the Year award. ALSO IN WEDNESDAY'S EXAMINER: Lou Anne Miller received the Volunteer of the Year award. And Charlie Strete, a trustee of the Indian Lake Area Historical Society, accepted the Beautification Award presented to the society for its efforts in restoring the circa 1912 Orchard Island Post Office building which was moved between Orchard and Wolf Islands for public viewing. Mike Fagan assumed the duties of president replacing Tim Hart. Other officers include Darrin Haubert, vice president; Joe Freyhof, secretary; and Renee Duff, treasurer. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER)