O. Henry story comes to life on Holland stage

Windmill Productions will perform a stage adaptation of the O. Henry short story The Gift of the Magi this weekend at the Holland Theatre. Scenes from a Sunday evening dress rehearsal include: TOP: Carolers, from left, Scott Elliott, Jennnifer Frederick, Alyssa Clark and Tom Boone. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES) More photos in Monday's Examiner.

Local thespians will entertain audiences this weekend with a Christmas classic by American storyteller O. Henry.

Windmill Productions will present The Gift of the Magi — a play in which a down-on-their-luck married who couple desperately want to buy each other the perfect Christmas gift.

The cast of characters are: Rob Nicholson as James Dillingham Young; Kaileigh Vermillion as Della Dillingham Young; Jennifer Frederick and Alyssa Clark as Della’s sisters, Dot and Donna Marie; Kati Roby as neighbor and friend Clarice; Mark Amidon and Scott Elliott as Jim’s coworkers, Digsby and Art; Grace Guajardo as the woman with the umbrella; Forrest Woody Amidon as the cobbler; Samuel Tyler as the watchmaker; and Barb Culp as Madame Vodskaya, dealer in fine human hair. Chris Roberts is stage manager.

All but the two leads serve as carolers — along with Thomas Boone — and some perform short narrations.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with an additional 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!