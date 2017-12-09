Logan County joins lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

Logan County is looking to hold pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and wholesale distributors accountable for the opiate crisis that plagues the local community.

Commissioners and Prosecutor Eric Stewart announced this week they are joining with numerous other counties and municipalities across the United States in a multi-district lawsuit that has been filed in the federal court system.

“We all recognize the serious impact to our community’s service agencies, our law enforcement, the sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office and the citizens themselves,” Commissioner John Bayliss said.

“We are aware of the impact the opiate crisis has had on our community, and this may be one step to address that problem,” commissioner Joe Antram added.

