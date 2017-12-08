Jennifer Jones of Heartland of Bellefontaine displays a snowman decoration as auctioneer Bud Jackson seeks bids during the nursing community’s annual Christmas auction Thursday evening. Winners of the auction’s best items were RTC Job Club’s full tree, best of show, at left. Also pictured in Friday's Examimer, a black tree by Bill Hurley, best tree, and the burlap wreath by Split Decision Catering, best non-tree. The auction raised more than $4,300 which was split between the United Way of Logan County and the Shop with a Cop program that allows local children to go shopping with law enforcement officers. The organizers also presented Mr. Jackson with an angel snow globe in recognition of Jenean Jackson, who passed away in January, for helping her husband auction the trees for the event’s first 15 years. The top selling item was the final tree of the night, donated by Heartland therapists, which sold for $300. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)