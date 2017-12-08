GOPHER CHRISTMAS

Musical entertainment, student speeches and district updates were provided at Ridgemont Local Schools’ 13th annual senior citizen holiday luncheon Thursday, hosted to its largest crowd ever — approximately 134 people, district officials said. ABOVE: Mt. Victory-Dudley Class of 1958 fellow graduates Charles Mowery, left, and Julie Pfeiffer, enjoy catching up for a “mini class reunion” during the meal. They also are accompanied by Becky Craig of Kenton, seated next to Mowery, and Peggy Weaver of Ridgeway at the right.

More photos in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!