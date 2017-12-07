Logan SWCD awarded Ohio EPA education grant

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that the Logan Soil, Water Conservation District is one of five Western Ohio recipients of its Ohio Environmental Education Fund grants.

The Logan SWCD will receive a $21,272 for the project entitled, Exploring Effects of Water Quality in Western Ohio. The effort will provide curriculum resources, professional development and field experiences for seventh-grade teachers in 45 school districts in Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties.

It will provide education on water quality, with a focus on nutrients in many watersheds and related harmful algae bloom concerns.

The Ohio Environmental Education Fund provides grants each year for environmental education projects serving kindergarten through university students, the public and the regulated community. OEEF grants are funded with a portion of the civil penalties Ohio EPA collects for violations of Ohio’s air and water pollution control laws.

Graham Local Schools was another area recipient of the OEEF grant funding. Graham Elementary School will receive $5,000 for the Trout in the Classroom Aquaponics Adventure. The project expands the district’s existing program, adding another tank in the building.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!