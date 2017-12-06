Frozen custard coming to downtown Bellefontaine

The growing restaurant scene in downtown Bellefontaine will have a new dessert destination with the opening of a frozen custard store next spring.

Todd and Amy Poole and their 4-year-old daughter Lyla hold a banner for Whit’s Frozen Custard, the new restaurant they will open at 112 S. Main St. next spring. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Todd and Amy Poole, owners of the Whit’s Frozen Custard location in Marysville, are set to begin renovating the space at 112 S. Main St. owned by developer Jason Duff’s Bellefontaine Properties LLC.

During the peak season, the store will serve four flavors of frozen custard, which is much like ice cream, but with added egg yolk to give it a richer flavor. The product is made fresh beginning at 6 a.m. daily and in addition to the staple vanilla and chocolate flavors, there will be a weekly special and a daily flavor selected through customer input, Mr. Poole said.

While he works as a full-time firefighter, Poole said he would like to make the frozen custard business his family’s primary occupation.

“We’ve wanted to expand while sticking to our home area,” he said. “Our long-term goal is to make this a family business. We believe it is very important to be present and involved in our stores. We think if we had two or three stores we could make this our full-time family business.”

