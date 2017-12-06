ROLL OF HONOR

The 35 panels featuring the names of Logan County’s World War II veterans stood prominently on the northwest corner of the courthouse during the war as shown in this photo from the Logan County Historical Society archives. The panels were discovered in the courthouse attic during the renovation and have been in storage since. They were recently turned over to American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173 and will be displayed Thursday at the shelterhouse of the 120 Colton Ave. post. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

