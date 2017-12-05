Hand-painted pieces of local history located

Panels of WWII veteran names to be on display Thursday at American Legion

Russ Strayer of the American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173 uses a tally counter to keep track of the 2,670 names of local World War II veterans hand-painted on 35 panels found recently at the Logan County Courthouse. The panels will be on display Thursday at the shelterhouse at the 120 Colton Ave post. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Recent renovations of the Logan County Courthouse have turned up 35 wooden panels bearing the names of all Logan County men and women who served during World War II. The wooden planks are 10 foot long by 12 inches wide and have 2,670 names hand-painted in black paint on white, Russ Strayer of the American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173 reports.

Little is known about how or where the panels were created or displayed, although the two screws in the tops of each panel seem to indicate that they were suspended, Strayer said.

Anyone who wishes to view the panels to look for the names of family or friends is invited to stop by the shelter house of the 120 Colton Ave. post beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Strayer said.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!