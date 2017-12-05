Animal Haven looks to plans for 2018

Leaders of a new animal rescue group are hoping 2018 will be their opportunity to create a groundswell for getting an animal shelter back in Logan County.

Logan County Animal Haven volunteer Becky Babjak, right, talks with Logan County Dog Warden Tim Klingelhofer, left, and Sheriff Randy Dodds during the animal rescue group’s annual volunteer recognition dinner on Monday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Santa to pose for pictures with pets The Logan County Animal Haven will host its first Paws & Claus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Santa Claus will hold pets for photos for a donation. There will also be a white elephant sale in which children can shop for small gifts for parents that will be gift wrapped on site. A bake sale, vendors, raffles and other activities will be available.

Logan County Animal Haven had its year-end meeting and volunteer recognition dinner Monday evening and discussed plans for moving into the new year.

“Right now, it’s still in its infancy but we want to get corporate funding in place,” board president Cindy Himler said. “There are so many untapped businesses that have shown an interest in supporting us.

“The community is really starting to respond to us and that is great, but we know we will never be able to get a brick-and-mortar shelter on bake sales and the fundraisers we’ve been having. It keeps the doors open, but it isn’t enough to think about a building.”

The group is looking for donations of land or suitable buildings to locate a shelter, Himler said, and is planning to work with the Friends of Leroy Brown nonprofit group that helps developmentally challenged individuals find productive activity.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!