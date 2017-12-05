Skateboarder killed on west Sandusky

A 20-year-old Bellefontaine man riding a skateboard on west Sandusky Avenue was struck by a westbound car and killed around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

The Bellefontaine Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol jointly work the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian on the road late Monday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash which claimed the life of Travis G. Ramos.

According to reports, Ramos was westbound near AGC Automotive Americas, 1465 E. Sandusky Ave., and was hit by a westbound car operated by Timothy P. Wilson Jr., 27, of Bellefontaine.

Ramos was knocked from the skateboard and into the path of an eastbound car operated by Charles R. Palmer, 43, of Bellefontaine.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and firefighters of the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department assisted at the scene.

The crash investigation closed Sandusky which is also State Route 47 for approximately four hours, troopers report.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation can call Trooper Mike Austin at (937) 644-8348.

This is the ninth fatal crash in Logan County this year.