LAKE LAUNCHES CHRISTMAS

Indian Lake communities launched the Christmas season this weekend with Saturday morning Santa visits and the annual lighting of the Russells Point Harbor bridge on Sunday. ABOVE: A gingerbread house themed float sponsored by Honda Transmission parades through Lakeview Saturday during Christmas in the village festivities. IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Blake, 5, and Clint Neff, 7, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday in in Lakeview. Osgood Bank collected canned goods and funds in exchange for visits with Santa. ALSO IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Visitors take photos Sunday in front of the harbor bridge. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

See more photos in Monday's Examiner.

