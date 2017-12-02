SANTA COMES TO TOWN

Santa Claus arrived in downtown Bellefontaine on Friday evening during the annual Christmas parade. Employees of the sponsor business, Citizens Federal Savings & Loan, dressed as the motley cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, including Cousin Eddie, Aunt Bethany and Uncle Lewis passing out candy and Clark and Ellen Griswold. (PHOTOS IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER) Honda Transmission Mfg. decorated a float based on The Grinch who Stole Christmas theme. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER