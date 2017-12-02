Holland Theatre to ring in Christmas Irish style

The Holland Theatre will be transformed into a veritable Irish kitchen Friday as a band of traditional musicians bring their Christmas in Ireland tour to Bellefontaine.

Lúnasa will play a selection of Celtic Christmas tunes Friday evening at the Holland Theatre. They will be joined by vocalist Ashley Davis of the Kansas City area.

ASHLEY DAVIS

Lúnasa, along with vocalist Ashley Davis, will perform a selection of seasonal Celtic music from Ireland, Brittany and Northern Spain that is described by reviewers as “textured and nuanced variants of Irish dance music, displaying not only their notable skills on their respective instruments, but also their creativity and arrangements.”

“In Ireland, in years past, families, friends, and neighbors gathered in kitchens and celebrated with music, stories, songs, and — if the room was big enough — dancing. Once a year Lúnasa brings this type of bygone celebration to theaters and music halls across the United States,” according to the musicians’ promotional materials.

The band began its annual Christmas tour Dec. 1 in Dallas, Texas, and is making its way northeast, fiddler and whistle-player Colin Farrell said in a telephone interview.

Ashley Davis, a Kansas native who is a friend of the band from the music festival scene, will join Lúnasa for the first time this year, Farrell said. She has recorded two seasonal albums of Celtic classics and original songs.

