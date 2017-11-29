Meals-on-Wheels volunteers sought

LifeCare Alliance is currently recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs, schools and others to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in the community.

The agency currently operates hot meal routes five days a week in Logan County, with routes needing to be filled immediately. Individual and corporate volunteers are welcome.

The Adopt-a-Route program provides a unique outreach experience, which doubles as a team-building opportunity. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver, and all training is covered.

When organizations and individuals volunteer to deliver Meals-on-Wheels, it makes a huge difference in the lives of people who are alone. For many of our clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact that they encounter all day.

It takes thousands of volunteers to deliver more than a million Meals-on-Wheels served in Logan, Franklin, Madison, Marion and Champaign counties prepared by LifeCare Alliance.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities offered by LifeCare Alliance, call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org. Contact the customer service department at (614) 278-3130 for information about obtaining delivery of meals.