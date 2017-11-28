Holiday Happenings

• Village of West Liberty Christmas open house — Friday, Nov. 24; old-fashioned community soup dinner 4 to 6 p.m., town hall; 5- K luminary run, 5 p.m.; parade 6 p.m., parade, race entry forms available at www.mywestliberty.com

• Logan County Hometown Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Main Street, Bellefontaine, from Colton Avenue through downtown.

• Radiant Lights 5K walk, run — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, YMCA Camp Willson around lighted Lake Mac-O-Chee; proceeds benefit local cancer survivors with the Livestrong Foundation; registration by Nov. 24 includes a sweatshirt, a light-up necklace and refreshments; register at the Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd., Bellefontaine, and at hillikerymca.org.

• Craft bazaar and rummage sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown Ave., (former Northeastern Elementary School); more than 25 vendors; lunch, baked goods and raffles; take food pantry items and new toys to earn raffle tickets; proceeds benefit Children’s Services Christmas adoptees.

• Breakfast with Santa — 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2, Huntsville Fire & EMS; donations only; pancakes and sausage, bike raffle, Marshal from Paw Patrol.

• Breakfast with Santa — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, First United Methodist Church, Bellefontaine; hosted by Nu Beta Sorority; $7 adults, $5 children; breakfast purchase includes photo with Santa; raffle; proceeds benefit local food pantries.

• Breakfast with Santa — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2, Waynesfield Lions Club; $5 adults, $3 ages 4-10; $3 photos with Santa.

• Christmas Tree Lighting at the Bridge — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Sandy Beach bridge, Russells Point Harbor; Indian Lake Middle School choir performs; Donut Shop refreshments for sale.

• Rushsylvania Community Christmas Cantata — O Little Town of Bethlehem under the direction of Earl LeVan. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Rushsylvania Church of Christ; refreshments following.

• Christmas School — 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, First United Methodist Church, ages 4 through second-grade; registration forms available at the church.

• Belle Center United Methodist Church Christmas Expo — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 25 vendors; homemade soups and sandwiches for dine-in or carry out; contact April for more information, (567) 674-3889 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Logan County History Center Christmas open house — 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10; music, decorated trees, mansion decorated in Christmas around the world theme.

• DeGraff Hometown Holiday — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5; lighting the community Christmas tree, 6 p.m., Santa Claus visits at Pirates Den 6:15 p.m., with free hot dogs, hot chocolate; free horsedrawn wagon rides; crafters in Village Chameleon and Pirates Den; chili cook-off in fire department, donations accepted; event sponsored by DeGraff Country Fair Committee.

• Ridgemont District Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon — Noon Thursday, Dec. 7; call (937) 354-2441 by Nov. 29 to make reservations.

• Christmas auction — 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Heartland of Bellefontaine, 221 N. School St., Bellefontaine; refreshments; auction begins at 5:30 p.m. proceeds benefit Shop with a Cop Program and United Way of Logan County.

• Behind the Badge Jingle 5K Fun Run or Walk — 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 S. Main St., West Mansfield; awards and medals; register online at eventbrite.com; followed by community holiday event which includes visits from Santa and the Logan County Sheriff, cookie decorating, ornament making and a fish fry sponsored by the WMCC beginning at 4:30 p.m.

• Miss Peggie’s Cookie Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, basement, Huntsville Presbyterian Church, 6490 Fruit St., Huntsville; choose from homemade sweet treats at $6 per pound; proceeds benefit the church’s missions and the Indian Lake Elementary School Clothes Closet.

• Christmas movie night at the Knowlton Library — 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18; call (937) 599-4189 or visit logancountylibraries.org for movie title.