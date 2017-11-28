Santa ready for flight

History Center open house begins this weekend

Beth Marshall and John McPherson work atop a lift to dress the Clarence Wissler mannequin in a Santa Claus outfit in the Logan County History Center’s replica WA-6 airplane that is the new centerpiece of the transportation museum atrium Christmas display. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

MORE PHOTOS IN TUESDAY'S EXAMINER: Rooms of the upper level of the Orr Mansion are decorard in a Christmas around the world theme, including the Mexico motif in the Red Bedroom. And volunteer Dwight Hansen walks through the halls, which feature 24 trees decorated by area schools and civic groups.

The Logan County History Center is busy this week getting ready for the Christmas holiday, which gets under way a little earlier than normal this year.

The museum and Orr Mansion will be open for the annual open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday of this weekend and next.

Volunteers were busy putting a Santa hat and beard on the Clarence Wissler mannequin in the historic airplane that hangs in the atrium of the transportation wing of the museum. The replica airplane was installed earlier this year and takes up the space where the central Christmas tree has been located in recent years.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!