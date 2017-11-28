Indian Lake High School student council members Lindsay Berg, left, and Aubrey Grider load boxes of donated food to take to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Russells Point. Student councils from all three Indian Lake School buildings wrapped up the annual all-district food drive just before Thanksgiving break. Students and staff stuffed 63 boxes with more than 2,400 pounds of nonperishable food this holiday season. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)