HOLIDAY CHEER ARRIVES

West Liberty was the first town in Logan County to welcome Santa Claus during the Friday evening Christmas in the Village parade that included not only the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf himself, but the West Liberty-Salem marching band, basketball cheerleaders and other athletic groups as well as faith-based organizatons that decorated floats like the nativity scene created by Grace Chapel. Earlier in the day, Gavin Hamm, 11, of Rushsylvania, (pictured in Saturday's Examiner) studies his gingerbread house accents at the annual open house at Marie’s Candies where children under 12 decorated houses made of graham crackers. Around 700 houses were decorated. The tradition officially kicks off the Christmas season at the candy shop. Also in Saturday's Examiner, Santa listens to Bellefontaine resident, Jayden Robinson’s Christmas wish list inside the West Liberty Fire Department after the parade. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER AND REUBEN MEES)

